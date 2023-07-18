Marvel Studios skipping Comic-Con inspires a grassroots campaign to hype up the Multiverse Saga

They’ll be no Hall H announcements this year as Marvel Studios has decided to skip out on San Diego Comic-Con, which will commence on July 20 and end on July 23. This is becoming a regular occurrence for Marvel — it didn’t appear at the 2018 or 2015 Hall H panels either. The decision for Marvel to pass on Hall H could be blamed on the writers’ strike that prevents TV show showrunners from attending their own panels, as well as the SAG-AFTRA strike, which also prevents actors from attending.

As attendees won’t have the chance to ask their burning questions or share their excitement, the r/marvelstudios subreddit has remedied the issue by encouraging fans to share the Phase Five and Phase Six projects they’re most looking forward to.

Right out of the gate, Deadpool 3 is a strong contender, likely due to the confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. In fact, a still of Reynolds and Jackman in costume has been circulating the internet for the last two weeks or so. All we know about Deadpool 3 so far is that it takes place before the events of Logan but after Deadpool 2, and sees Wolverine crossing paths with Deadpool to take down a common enemy.

Other fan-favorites seem to be both Avengers movies, the upcoming fourth installment in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga, Fantastic Four, Loki Season 2, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, and to a lesser extent, Echo — which will tell the solo story of Alaqua Cox’s Hawkeye character.

It would appear that some fans still aren’t sold on projects such as Ironheart, Blade, or Nova, but maybe as we hear more and finally receive some sneak previews, it’ll get Marvel die-hards singing the praises of these lesser-known solo outings.