Marvel Reportedly Considering Two Ways To Bring Deadpool Into MCU

Yesterday, we reported that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would see the characters make a stop-off in Fox’s X-Universe on their trip through the many realities connected to the MCU. Apparently, during this trip Doctor Strange will meet Deadpool and possibly some other X-Universe characters in cameo roles. Having established a link between the two worlds, it seems logical then that Ryan Reynolds’ Merc could use it to make the jump to the MCU proper, where he’s been confirmed to appear for some time.

Now we’re hearing that those plans are a little fuzzier than we first thought, though. The option of the X-Universe Deadpool making the trip to the MCU remains on the table (and I think it’s the most likely way they’ll do it), but we’ve also heard from our sources – the same ones who said Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel, both of which we now know to be true – that there may be two different Deadpools, one in the X-Universe and one in the MCU.

They’ll both be played by Ryan Reynolds, but if they go with two separate characters, the X-Universe one will simply just make a cameo in Doctor Strange 2 and never appear again. Meanwhile, the Deadpool who shows up in future movies will be one who’s apparently been in the MCU all along (as Marvel did with Spider-Man), rather than have the main version be some kind of inter-dimensional traveller who hops over from his universe.

Got all that? Apparently, we’ll find out the exact way they’ll do it in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whatever the case though, I hope they don’t dwell on the hows and whys too much and just allow Ryan Reynolds to get on with his very entertaining Deadpool schtick. The MCU isn’t exactly the most serious cinematic universe in the world, but it’s definitely ripe for a little bit of satire by way of the Merc with a Mouth.

Here’s hoping we get a bit of clarification soon on their exact plans, and that we get a better idea of which other X-Universe characters are going to pop up in cameo roles in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, if any. Watch this space for more.