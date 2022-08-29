Marvel theorist predicts how ‘Black Panther 2’ will change the MCU forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up next on the Marvel production line to get released, and with just one trailer released so far fans are getting very creative with their predictions.

With the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, a lot had to be reworked for the sequel and one of the biggest points of contention is who will take up the mantle of Black Panther, but there’s plenty more discussion points that have originated out of speculation. Everything from Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Doctor Doom introductions have been hyped up by fans.

One astute Redditor has compiled three theories into one about how Wakanda Forever will significantly set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there’s some brilliant predictions that feel grounded in research.

The first prediction from /u/MagicJoshByGosh is that the Mutant gene will be given a proper introduction, with one of the rumors being that X-Men mainstay Storm will make her debut in the MCU. Considering her traditional close ties to Black Panther in comics, it’d make sense to introduce her here.

Then there’s the Fantastic Four: Black Panther’s first ever comic appearance was tied into the Fantastic Four, so again, it feels right that roles could potentially be reversed and have a Wakandan story host the Fantastic Four. The original threequel to the 2000s Fantastic Four series was even meant to introduce the character.

Finally, the global conflict prediction. Heavily based off of the title for Captain America’s fourth film, subtitled New World Order, the user thinks Wakanda Forever’s conflict between Talocan and Wakanda will be the jumping off point for some fictional country wars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They’re all fairly decent predictions and fit in well with what Phase Five seems to be leading up to, but so often predictions have been made about the MCU that get disproved almost immediately. You need only look back at the many, many theories ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in cinemas Nov. 11, 2022.