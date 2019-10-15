Marvel TV Officially Dead As Kevin Feige’s Named Chief Creative Officer

There are plenty of powerful superheroes in the MCU, but perhaps none more so than the man who makes all of the decisions off the screen.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has just been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, overseeing basically everything pertaining to the company. Instead of just heading up the House of Ideas’ live-action movies, he’ll now be in charge of television, film, comic books and more. This unfortunately spells the end of Marvel Television as we know it.

The relatively new division of the massive Disney conglomerate has been failing to capture the success of its extremely successful cinematic counterpart for a while now. Shows like Legion, The Gifted, Agent Carter, Iron Fist and Inhumans weren’t able to attract enough viewers to justify lengthy runs and even highly-anticipated series like Luke Cage, The Punisher and Jessica Jones ended much sooner than fans expected.

Now Feige, who seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to entertainment, will be taking over the helm of this division in a move that’s expected to further intertwine Marvel with its parent company. As Twitter users Daniel Richtman and Eric Josey explain:

Marvel TV is officially DEAD. https://t.co/ytMInyWlTR — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 15, 2019

Feige created a new position that gives him oversight and control of Marvel Television, so it will now be run by Marvel Studios — Eric Josey (@Eric_the_great7) October 15, 2019

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It remains to be seen what any of this means for Marvel TV’s few ongoing shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Runaways and Cloak & Dagger. It’s possible that they might be allowed to stay with the networks they currently run on, though there’s also the likelihood that they may move to the streaming service. Additionally, Feige could decide to pull the plug on the projects altogether and just stick with the other series he’s been developing.

In any case, fans should be excited that the mastermind who helped spearhead many beloved MCU films is now overseeing the comics and shows, too, but it’s also somewhat sad that Marvel TV could never replicate the success of the movies. Hopefully that’ll all change now that Feige’s in charge though.