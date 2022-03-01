Iconic Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee has been honored with his own memorial plaque at the Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure Park. The newly added plaque has now been unveiled for visitors to check out and pay their respects to one of Marvel’s most prolific contributors.

The plaque honors Lee’s illustrious career and achievements in the comic book space, as well as thanks him for inspiring “the hero” in all his Marvel fans.

“We dedicate Avengers Campus to the incomparable Stan Lee. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt a real superhero. Thank you, Stan, for inspiring the hero within each of us. You have made us all ‘True Believers.’” Via Marvel

Starting today, if you find yourself near #AvengersCampus in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland, you’ll see a plaque honoring 100 years of the legacy of Stan Lee. Learn more: https://t.co/2eqsLP1i3S pic.twitter.com/z2RjKfJyAW — Avengers (@Avengers) February 28, 2022

Stan Lee died in November 2018 at the age of 95. While he was majorly renowned for creating the character of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, he also helped bring to life a ton of other iconic superheroes who have gone on to become mainstays of cinema.

These characters include Black Panther, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Hulk, and many more. His legacy doesn’t just include the creation of heroes, as he has also been credited for giving comic book fans memorable villains such as Doctor Doom, Doctor Octopus, and Green Goblin. Stan Lee was also an eagerly anticipated part of the MCU as he graced every Marvel film with his unique cameos up until Avengers: Endgame.