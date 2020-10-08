Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Features Another Sinister Six Member

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 finally kicks off shooting next week in New York City, which hopefully means that we aren’t too far away from finding out the official title of the web-slinger’s third solo outing, as well as a full cast list. So far, the only name confirmed for the movie outside of the recurring stars from the first two installments is Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and the return of a villain from Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has only raised more questions.

Up until recently, most people were convinced that Spider-Man 3 would see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the run after having his secret identity revealed to the world during Far From Home‘s post-credits stinger, with Kraven the Hunter stepping into the live-action realm for the first time as the ideal candidate to take down a super-powered fugitive.

Of course, Foxx’s surprise comeback and the news that J.C. Chandor was in talks to direct Kraven the Hunter as part of Sony’s SPUoMC mothballed any chances of that being the plot, and now we’re knee deep in speculation that Marvel Studios could be taking the first tentative steps towards the Spider-Verse, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield inevitably entering the conversation.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming a second Marvel villain that was presumed dead could also be poised to show up in Spider-Man 3. We never actually got confirmation that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio died, and with Marvel signing everyone to multi-picture deals regardless of whether they make it to the end credits or not, and Sony desperate to start building towards Sinister Six, it can’t be ruled out. Sutton goes on to say that Mysterio will discover the secrets of the multiverse and use them to his advantage, which would certainly be in keeping with his MCU backstory of manipulating cutting-edge technology for personal gain.