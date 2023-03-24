Marvel watchers ponder the question of where the MCU’s most unique hero will show up next

The last couple of years of Marvel Cinematic Universe content have been highlighted by an unprecedented influx of new characters. Whether we can chalk it up to COVID-19 schedules translating poorly to a post-COVID world, Marvel simply being a bit too enthusiastic with the road ahead, or Disney Plus’ ability to just pile on content like no other, it seems like the multiverse is getting a brand-new player every other month.

One such player, and perhaps among the most important, is Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, the multiverse-jumping teenager recruited by Doctor Strange and who currently resides in Kamar-Taj following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Seemingly destined to become the answer to Doctor Strange for the Young Avengers, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot in store for America.

So where might her MCU journey continue? Being a character so closely associated with the multiverse in an era called the Multiverse Saga doesn’t make narrowing it down an easy task, but r/marvelstudios has put more effort into far more insane fan theories, so this one was business as usual.

One user came out of the gates right away with the top three most likely answers, including the second season of Loki, Deadpool 3, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Given that those three projects will quite blatantly involve the multiverse, it’s probably the best answer one can come up with at this point.

But one other responder snuck in a wildcard answer from the Spider-Verse franchise; if America were to pop up in either one, it would change the MCU game beyond comprehension.

But at least we all know where America’s one and only variant will be appearing next.

America, of course, is just one piece of the Multiverse Saga puzzle; a puzzle that’s looking denser and denser by the minute. Our hopes are riding on Marvel Studios to reel the franchise in enough for the Kang Dynasty-Secret Wars one-two punch, and if it can accomplish the feat of Infinity War-Endgame, it’s more than capable of doing America and the rest of Earth’s champions the proper justice from here on out.