Black Widow Might Feature Two Different Taskmasters

Fans are pretty excited to see Natasha Romanoff reunite with her spy family to take on Taskmaster and a new generation of Widows in the upcoming Marvel film. Ever since it was announced though, there’ve been many theories on the villain of Black Widow and now a new rumor has surfaced indicating there may be more than one Taskmaster that our heroes have to deal with.

For those unfamiliar, Taskmaster is a formidable adversary that can mimic the movements of his opponent, making him almost impossible to take down. The identity of the Black Widow villain has been shrouded in mystery for some time now. Many believed it was Rachel Weisz who would betray Romanoff though and it would turn out to be her under the mask. That theory has since been debunked, however, and The Handmaid’s Tale actor O.T. Fagbenle has teased that he’s the one playing the big bad. But now a new report has called the whole thing into question.

According to MCU Exchange, there may, in fact, end up being two Taskmasters in the upcoming Marvel flick. We know from the final trailer that Taskmaster is running a new program of Widows who possess no free will. One of them will be a 16-year-old girl named Anya, who’s believed to be the daughter of Fagbenle’s Taskmaster. The studio has been known to kill their villains off pretty quickly in the past and if they want to have someone take over the mantle for another appearance down the road, positioning Anya as the new Taskmaster once the original dies would be the way to do it.

We’ll have to wait and see if this rumor checks out or not and unfortunately, we may have to wait longer than expected, as there’ve been reports that Disney may delay the release of the pic due to the coronavirus, even though the film’s tracking very well at the box office. Let’s just keep our fingers crossed that we get to see how many Taskmasters end up in Black Widow on the current scheduled release date of May 1st, 2020.