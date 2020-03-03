Marvel’s R-Rated Punisher Movie Will Reportedly Tell Frank’s Origin Story

Marvel is apparently looking to change things up and stray away from their family-friendly superhero flicks and move into much darker territory with a new Punisher film. And from what we understand, the dark and gritty R-rated effort will apparently tell the origin story of Frank Castle.

The studio is reportedly now taking pitches to bring the antihero to the big screen and is looking for the bold endeavor to have similar results to that of Todd Phillips’ Joker. The DC feature starring Joaquin Phoenix won two Oscars and brought in over $1 billion at the box office. That’s some cinema magic that the Disney-owned entity would love to recreate and they’re now eyeing directors for the project who have significant experience handling dark material to achieve the best results possible with this ambitious ordeal.

Furthermore, according to our sources – the same ones who told us that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and a She-Hulk TV series is on its way to Disney Plus, both of which have since been confirmed – the new Punisher movie will tell the origin story of Frank Castle. We’re told that Kevin Feige doesn’t mind that most of this story has already been fed to audiences in the canceled Netflix series, as he wasn’t a particularly big fan of it. It’s also been rumored that the Netflix shows are being wiped from canon, so it makes sense that Marvel would want to start fresh with the character.

It’s expected that Jon Bernthal, who portrayed Frank in the aforementioned TV series, will return to the role as well, which is certainly good news. After all, he’s really yet to reach his full potential on the big screen, making a dark, awards-caliber take on the character he excelled at portraying the perfect place to knock out that career-defining performance he’s undoubtedly been looking for. Armed with Castle’s compelling backstory and the relevant themes that his storyline often experiences, the Punisher seems like the perfect character for Marvel to achieve the same success as Joker with.