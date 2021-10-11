Marvel’s Eternals Director Confirms Runtime Longer Than This Epic MCU Film

Marvel’s Eternals is shaping up to be one sprawling narrative of a superhero film, centered around 10 characters and taking place across 7,000 years. Given that scope, it should come as no surprise that the film’s runtime is now reportedly going to be even longer than one of the MCU’s biggest epics to date.

TheDirect reports that confirmation comes from Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao herself, who directed Eternals. The film will reportedly be even longer than Avengers: Infinity War, which is no small feat by any measure.

The two-part saga that began with Infinity War saw the mad titan Thanos turn his enemies to dust in the first film, leaving Earth’s remaining heroes to pick up the pieces and utilize time travel to reverse the genocide Thanos brought forth in Avengers: Endgame.

According to Zhao, Eternals will stand tall with a 2 hour and 36 minute runtime, just a bit longer than 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which clocks in at 2 hours and 29 minutes. The director said that the upcoming film could’ve been even longer with how much it has going on.

“Well, there are three things I’m most excited for. I’m most excited for [audiences] to go on this epic journey through time and space, and just have a great time with our wonderful characters. Then, I’m excited for them to learn new MCU mythologies, and to push the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward for the fans. Also, I’m excited for audiences to explore some of the existential questions that we as humans have pondered since the dawn of time,” Zhao said in a recent interview with Fandango.

You can see what all the fuss is about when Eternals comes to theaters November 5th, 2021.