Marvel’s Eternals Director Says Nolan’s Interstellar And Villeneuve’s Dune Key Influences

Marvel fans may find solace in the fact that the upcoming Eternals is directed by a woman who can nerd out just as hard about movies as any of us.

That’s evidenced by the fact that in a recent interview, the Academy Award-wining director Chloé Zhao recently gushed in great detail about some of her biggest inspirations for the superhero epic, specifically Christopher Nolan’s Intersteller and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Specifically, Zhao talked about each film’s unique use of IMAX and its accompanying aspect ratio. Zhao said she’s playing with transforming the aspect ratio at certain points of the movie to emphasis the scale of the Celestial, who are the beings larger than earth that created the Eternals. Check out the clip below:

Zhao explained that she was given a special screening of Dune prior to release by Villeneuve, who then also suggested she watch Interstellar on a IMAX screen.

The segment where Zhao talks her influences has garnered considerable popularity on Reddit, but if you want to see the full interview originally posted today by Fox 5 Washington DC, check here.

This all comes in anticipation of the third installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, which kicked off with Black Widow and Shang Chi earlier this year.

Eternals looks to be an epic in every sense of the word, from a lengthy run time to its star-studded ensemble cast and plot that spans 7,000 years.

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and others in a line up of 10 newly introduced superheroes.

Eternals comes the theaters on Nov. 5th, 2021.