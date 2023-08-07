The MCU is currently playing around with the idea that some of its heroes might not be so heroic under certain circumstances, but some fans argue that one of the Avengers actually started out on that villainous path a long time ago.

You might have inferred who we’re talking about off of that description alone. Wanda Maximoff essentially made her debut in Age of Ultron as a villain, and it was only by chance that she ended up siding with the Avengers. She later served as the lynchpin that brought the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes under duress, leading to the infamous Sokovia Accords debacle and the Civil War storyline.

All of that would be enough to give any superhero a bad track record, but Wanda wasn’t done by a long shot. After Vision perished in the fight against Thanos, Wanda’s brilliant idea was to enslave a whole town full of people and turn them into puppets for days, and then follow that up by attacking Kamar-Taj and killing dozens of students. Granted, she ended up sacrificing herself and making the right decision by the end of that film, but hasn’t Wanda basically been a villain throughout her whole character arc?

That’s certainly what some Marvel fans are debating at the moment, with the majority agreeing that the Avenger might have actually caused more harm than good.

And to be fair, she did start out as a villain.

She was always on her own side.

Many fans think that when you look at it incrementally, Wanda never became a superhero. It was just the fact that sometimes being on the side of the good guys was the more convenient thing to do.

Then again, others believe Wanda wasn’t “evil” in the way most villains are.

As for my personal takeaway, I think the new leader of the Avengers should really reassess the organization’s onboarding process.