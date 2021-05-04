Marvel’s Reportedly Made Another Offer To John Krasinski For Fantastic Four

Marvel haven’t yet announced who they plan to cast as their Fantastic Four in the MCU, but with the project now in development, we’re bound to find out who they’ve chosen in the not too distant future. And when it comes to Reed Richards at least, the number one pick for fans has always been, and remains, John Krasinski.

Without a doubt, he’d be perfect for the role as not only does he look the part, but he’s also shown us that he’s got action chops thanks to his work in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and Amazon’s Jack Ryan. Let’s not forget, either, that he’s open to joining the comic book movie genre, too, as he was once in the running to play Captain America before losing out to Chris Evans.

In any case, there’ve been conflicting reports lately about whether or not Krasinski is indeed in talks with Marvel at the moment, but according to insider Mike Sutton, the studio’s definitely interested in him. In fact, they’ve now made the actor – and his wife, Emily Blunt (who’s wanted for the film as well), another offer.

“Marvel Studios apparently made another offer for both actors. There’s been no word if it was also rejected.”

Presumably, this means that Krasinski and Blunt were both approached at one point but turned Kevin Feige and co. down, and so Marvel’s now trying again. As Sutton says, though, it’s unknown if this new offer was rejected, too, and with no word from the studio on the matter, all we can do is sit patiently and wait for an official update.

Still, it’s reassuring to know that they aren’t giving up and are on the same side as the fans when it comes to casting the MCU’s Fantastic Four. And with any luck, they’ll get their way in the end.