The Marvels Will Reportedly Set Up The MCU’s All-Female Superhero Team

All four cast members confirmed for The Marvels so far are women, and three of them technically share top billing. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau will make up the titular trio, with Zawe Ashton also on board as a mysterious villain.

Throw in director Nia DaCosta and screenwriter Megan McDonnell and you’ve got the heaviest female presence yet in a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, which on its own is no doubt going to be more than enough to rouse some trolls from their slumber. It doesn’t really matter who occupies each side of the camera, though, as long as the story is up to scratch, because few people would defend Captain Marvel as one of the franchise’s very best efforts.

Based on what we know so far, it’s clear that the sequel is going to tell a cosmic story that’ll be tied directly to whatever unfolds during Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel, and the implications could be even greater depending on whether it arrives before or after Secret Invasion. Either way, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander would be returning to the MCU for the first time in a decade in Thor: Love and Thunder long before she was confirmed – that The Marvels will set the stage for the all-female superhero team that’s been teased in the past.

Further details remain unclear for now, but there’s a deep bench of heroes already in place, not to mention the ones about to make their debuts throughout Phase Four like the aforementioned Ms. Marvel, Yelena Belova’s Black Widow, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye and She-Hulk to name but a few. As such, there’s no shortage of talent to choose from when it comes to assembling the lineup.