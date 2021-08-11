Marvel’s What If…? Director Wants A Live-Action Captain Carter Movie

Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter has remained a firm fan favorite among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for a decade after making her debut in Captain America: The First Avenger. While she ended up getting her own solo series that ran for two seasons after the well-received One-Shot Agent Carter, the fact the franchise instantly moved beyond the period trappings of Chris Evans’ solo debut meant that it was impossible for the actress to play a major supporting role again.

However, Atwell has quietly amassed more MCU appearances than the majority of her contemporaries, with top billing in the premiere episode of Marvel’s What If…? marking the twelfth different project she’s lent her talents to after The First Avenger, the One-Shot, The Winter Soldier, Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame, her ABC show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the animated Avengers Assemble, along with video games Captain America: Super Soldier and LEGO Marvel’s Avengers.

Naturally, she’s great as Captain Carter in the first installment of the MCU’s first animated series, and in a new interview director Bryan Andrews admitted that he’d love to see the alternate history of the super soldier program become a live-action blockbuster in its own right.

“I know A.C. Bradley and I feel totally the same in this, and while we don’t know if this is necessarily going to happen, it would be amazing if they would just do a Captain Carter movie. Just get Hayley Atwell in the suit, give her her own franchise and just have her blow doors like hells to the yeah.”

First Poster For Marvel's What If...? Series Released 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Captain Carter is reportedly the closest thing Marvel’s What If…? has to a main character, so it’ll be interesting to see if any plot threads leave themselves open for a live-action exploration. Atwell headlining her own standalone movie or Disney Plus series would go down a storm with fans, and there’s plenty of time to make it happen as the MCU’s relentless desire for as much content as possible is only going to gather pace in the coming years.