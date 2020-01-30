Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Star Has A Great Idea For A Sequel

It’s hard to believe that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World came out almost ten years ago, with the Edgar Wright-directed movie still representing a stand-out graphic novel adaptation. While a sequel has never been a serious prospect, it’s not out of the question that we’d eventually get another take on the characters and world from Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original comic book series, given the cult following of the film.

In fact, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who played Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim, was recently asked for her pitch for a sequel, and has some definite ideas on what she’d like to see. Winstead, who’s currently promoting her role in Birds of Prey, had this to say about how a Scott Pilgrim follow-up could work:

“You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they’re in their mid 30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing. So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it’s way more fascinating to know where they’d be 10 years later. I’m down for it.”

Looking back at the cast of the 2010 picture, it’s not hard to see many of the actors still being able to pull off their original characters, Winstead included. Indeed, Scott Pilgrim‘s cast looks even more impressive today than it did in 2010, with the likes of Chris Evans and Brie Larson having gone on to even bigger blockbusters and award-winning roles.

Then again, Wright may be reluctant to return to the arresting visuals of Scott Pilgrim, given the challenge of finding something worth exploring that isn’t just a retread of the first picture. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee that a studio would back a theatrical sequel, given the original film’s relative commercial difficulties before building an audience on home media. In the meantime, though, fans of Wright’s work can at least look forward to the upcoming release of Last Night in Soho, the filmmaker’s first movie in almost three years, which will mark a turn towards psychological horror.

Tell us, though, would you be down for a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World sequel? As always, share your thoughts in the comments section below.