New Matrix 4 Theory Says Neo’s Return Is Part Of The Oracle’s Plan

Outside of Keanu Reeves confirming that the movie definitely isn’t a prequel and will be a beautiful love story set after the events of Revolutions, almost nothing is known about The Matrix 4. Shooting is now back underway, though, meaning that information might start trickling out from the set over the coming months, but everything remains contained to the realm of rumor and speculation for now.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe, Lambert Wilson’s The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt’s Agent Johnson will also be reprising their roles alongside Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, so there’s definitely going to be some connective tissue to the original trilogy, and the latest theory claims that the infuriatingly vague Oracle will also be involved. In fact, the entire plot could be a part of her grand plan to restore balance to the latest update of The Matrix.

You see, the virtually omniscient but friendly program hasn’t been confirmed for the fourth installment yet, but her inclusion would make sense depending on the context of the story. After all, The Oracle was key to the arcs of both Neo and Trinity in the first trilogy, and if they’re now returning to the fold, then it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that she, too, would be involved once more.

If you’ll recall, at the very end of Revolutions, The Oracle had a smile on her face when asked if Neo would be seen again, and she’s always known a lot more than she’s ever been willing to divulge. Having never revealed the full truth behind her motivations, The Oracle could be the key to Neo’s resurrection and seeing as she’s been around since the very earliest days of The Matrix, if the latest version of the simulation finds itself in need of saving, then she could revisit her long association with The One to have him be the hero all over again.

Here's How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Neo In The Matrix 4 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As ScreenRant explains:

If The Oracle can see into the timeline of The Matrix 4 and is aware of the new villain humanity will face, it’s only natural that Neo is the ace up her sleeve. Not only does The Oracle foreshadow Neo’s return during her conversation with Sati, but her comments tacitly confirm that she also knows how Neo could be revived – why else would The Oracle speak with such confidence. Although The Oracle often portrays herself as an innocent advisor, she moved all the necessary pieces into place during the original Matrix trilogy, and her final scene proves there’s no thought of retirement festering in The Oracle’s mind. In fact, The Matrix 4 could just be the next stage in The Oracle’s ongoing plan.

Tell us, though, do you think this theory is onto something? As always, sound off down below with your thoughts.