Matt Reeves’ The Batman has had a long and painful road to theaters. First came post-Justice League woes as the project was retooled from Ben Affleck to Robert Pattinson. Then, while the shoot was in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Production was shut down indefinitely and the release date was delayed multiple times. But the sun is now rising over Gotham City, and it’s locked in for March.

Multiplexes around the world will be devoting as many screens as possible to this. However, like most major blockbusters it’ll also arrive on IMAX, which will provide the best theatrical experience. Reeves has just had a personal preview and seems hyped:

Just finished qc'ing the movie on a massive screen at @IMAX today. Looked and sounded so incredible. What a beautiful, immersive format. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/K5brLM3ioO — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 21, 2022

One caveat is that, unlike The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Batman contains no scenes filmed using IMAX cameras. IMDb says that Reeves shot with the latest Arri ALFA anamorphic large format lens, meaning it’ll be entirely in 2:39:1 rather than the 1.90:1 IMAX ratio.

New posters released for 'The Batman' 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

But though The Batman isn’t utilizing IMAX to the fullest it’ll still be the best way to see the movie. With COVID-19 restrictions now loosening, audiences are flocking back to theaters (as proven by the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home). I’m sure there were internal discussions on whether to release this on HBO Max, but I’m glad we’ll all see this as it should be: alongside an excited crowd, with an incredible sound system, and on a massive screen.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4.