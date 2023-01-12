Matt Reeves isn’t ruling out a return to the ‘Cloverfield’ universe

Matt Reeves may have his face buried in Gotham City these days, having bounced off the success of The Batman with the upcoming Penguin HBO Max spinoff, but it’s safe to say that he’ll have his pick of the project as far as whatever new horizons come about down the line.

One such possibility is a return to the Cloverfield universe. Reeves directed 2008’s opening chapter, the found-footage monster movie that kicked off the disjointed shared universe, and would go on to executive produce the franchise’s other entries in 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox.

As far as the latter two films go, one would mostly only be able to recognize the Cloverfield connections through their titles alone, but with a proper sequel to Reeves’ monster movie having been announced back in 2021, perhaps the franchise will really begin to embrace its status as a shared universe, which the filmmaker just so happens to know a thing or two about.

In an interview with ComicBook, Reeves revealed that while a return to Cloverfield isn’t immediately on the docket, it’s certainly something he would consider if the deck is stacked properly.

“I have no idea. To be honest with you, you never know what you’re going to do. Even though my work is all genre work, I have to feel something personal about it. Cloverfield is very much about my anxieties. I think if another story were to present itself where I was like, ‘Gosh I have to tell that story.’ It’s not impossible. I wouldn’t say that’s a for sure thing, but I would never say never.”

Reeves or no Reeves, the Cloverfield franchise is due for a healthy injection of life sooner rather than later, considering the franchise’s most recent film, The Cloverfield Paradox, left many with a sour taste in their mouths. Here’s hoping the tentatively titled Cloverfield 2 can provide that.