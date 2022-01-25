The Batman director Matt Reeves has explained in a new interview why he didn’t want his version of the Dark Knight to be connected to the DCEU.

Just the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of the Caped Crusader on the big screen will let you know Matt Reeves is aiming for something completely different than what the DCEU has set up thus far. Indeed, The Batman director has purposely avoided any and all connection to that convoluted cinematic universe, where every other installment usually ends up undermining everything that came before it.

Think about it for a second. So far, we’ve had two Batmans, two Jokers, a Suicide Squad, a completely different Suicide Squad and then, there’s the whole debacle with Joss Whedon’s Justice League and the Snyder Cut. In the race to catch up to Marvel, the DC has forgotten to keep its projects streamlined, though the lack of an authoritative overseer like Kevin Feige also contributes to the extended universe’s failure to generate as much hype as the MCU has over the past decade.

Reeves understands this equation all too well, which is probably why he opted to take his Batman down a different path despite Ben Affleck submitting a screenplay draft for the story.

“Ben [Affleck] had been working on a version of the script,” Reeves recently told Esquire. “And I said, ‘Here’s the thing: I respect that the DC Universe has become an extended universe and all the movies were kind of connected. But another Batman film, it shouldn’t have to carry the weight of connecting the characters from all those other movies.’ I didn’t want them in there.”

Reeves also teased that there are “a lot of things in the works,” so the upcoming reboot could essentially be the Batman Begins of Robert Pattinson’s own Dark Knight trilogy.