Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman: Part II’ receives release date as DC Elseworlds project

The Batman: Part II, the highly-anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves‘ gripping character study of the Caped Crusader, has officially been slated for a theatrical release on Oct. 3, 2025.

The news comes as part of a slew of recent announcements for the newly-branded DC Universe from DC Studios.

Hearing this may cause a few or more doubletakes, as the Reevesverse, the colloquial name given to Matt Reeves’ shared universe of Batman-related content (such as The Batman, this newly-titled sequel, the upcoming HBO Max series The Penguin, among other projects), has long since been confirmed as its own continuity, separate from the canon of the old DC Extended Universe and, by extension, the James Gunn and Peter Safran-helmed DC Universe reboot.

Image via Warner Bros.

Safran explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, that The Batman: Part II will fall under the DC Universe’s Elseworlds banner, which are projects that don’t take place in the DC Universe canon, but still require the blessing of DC Studios to begin development, so to speak. The Reevesverse and the upcoming Joker sequel are two such instances of DC Elseworlds endeavors.

While The Batman: Part II and other Elseworlds projects may cause a few wires to be crossed when trying to grasp what stories belong to which canon, it’s an unbelievably exciting move from Gunn and Safran. With the Elseworlds banner, DC Studios looks teed up to become one of the most creatively-diverse brands we could hope for; Marvel Studios, for all the love it deserves, can only stray so far from the family-oriented, accessible narrative that it’s built for itself, but with Elseworlds, DC Studios projects could end up being night and day in terms of tone and target audience, and flexibility can only help this exciting new era for comic book adaptations.