Matt Smith gives his verdict on working with ‘Morbius’ co-star Jared Leto

Jared Leto might just be one of the most notorious actors working in Hollywood today, with more and more stories about the Oscar-winning star’s extreme method-acting processes being revealed every time he has a new project coming out. Be it on House of Gucci or Suicide Squad, Leto is famed for being a challenging co-star for his colleagues as he tends to remain in character at all times.

In the run-up to Morbius releasing this weekend, however, we haven’t heard too much about Leto’s antics on the Marvel movie’s set. So it doesn’t seem like he ran around believing he was a vampiric superhero or anything. Still, it seems working with Leto on the film remained a unique experience, going by some brief comments Matt Smith has made on his time performing opposite the WeCrashed star.

While speaking to Sci-Fi Now, Smith revealed that he found sharing scenes with Leto “interesting.” He continued to say, with slightly faint praise, “I guess I found it quite entertaining, quite enjoyable to do.”

The Doctor Who veteran was then asked about his thoughts on method acting in general, to which Smith admitted that he’s interested by the idea but he doesn’t think there’s any need to continue it off-set.

“Yes, it does interest me ultimately,” Smith said. “I think it could happen naturally on a film set,” he starts. “I don’t think it has to be consistent for like four months. I think you can do it for a day.”

Many previous co-stars of Leto’s — including Margot Robbie and Anne Hathaway — have remarked how they felt that they never met the real person, only the character he was playing at the time, for the duration of the shoot. Again, it’s unclear if the star went as deep as he usually goes on Morbius, although we know that Leto embraced the “transformative” elements of the character, who starts out as a kindly scientist before morphing into a bloodsucking creature of the night.

Also featuring Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson, Morbius is out in theaters from tomorrow, April 1.