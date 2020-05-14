Matthew Lillard Says He Won’t Return For Anymore Live-Action Scooby-Doo Movies

New animated flick Scoob! is coming out in a couple of days, which is a pretty big deal as it’s the first major Scooby-Doo movie in years. However, Mystery Incorporated fans have got a special place in their hearts for the live-action films of the early 00s, so a third cinematic live-action take on the gang is really what the people want (and what writer James Gunn actually had planned). Preferably, with the original cast back together, too (Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Matthew Lillard).

Lillard is probably the most natural choice to bring back, seeing as he’s been voicing Norville “Shaggy” Rogers in the animated TV series and direct-to-DVD movies ever since. However, even he can’t see it happening. While speaking to Too Fab, the Scream star was asked if he thinks a live-action reunion movie could occur with him in it, and Lillard was pretty conclusive in his reply.

“No. They have a Scooby-Doo [Scoob!] coming out next week. If I’m not in the animated version, I will not be in the regular one.”

Scoob! Releases First Official Stills of the Scooby-Doo Gang 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He’s right, he’s not in Scoob! There have been a lot of complaints from fans that the regular voice-acting cast for the Scooby gang weren’t rehired for the new movie. Instead, comedian Will Forte is playing Shaggy, with Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne) and Gina Rodriguez (Velma) also featuring. So, though it might be disappointing, you can follow Lillard’s logic. If they don’t want him for the animated flick, the studio isn’t going to get him back in the flesh.

On a more positive note, Lillard seems set to continue voicing Shaggy in all the regular Scooby-Doo content for the foreseeable. And it’s good to have a big release like Scoob! again, even if it’s sadly unable to hit theaters, as was the original plan. But you can view it from the comfort of your own homes on VOD from May 15th.