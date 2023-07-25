Max says goodbye to one of horror’s most underrated franchises in August

It’s pretty routine for streaming services to circulate with the old and bring in the new when it comes to classic movies, but that means horror fans who are Max subscribers will have a lot of bingeing to do in a short period if they want to marathon one of the genre’s most underrated franchises.

Come August, a whopping six entries in the Hellraiser franchise are going back to the inferno from whence they came. Don’t worry, though; you’ll have until Aug. 31 to watch several entries in the devilishly subversive series (per ComicBook). That includes:

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Despite this impressive list that should raise goosebumps in any fan of the series, it does not include every entry in the franchise. However, it is still quite possible to binge every single movie with a Hellraiser title. That is due in no small part because the first two movies, Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II, can be viewed for free on two no-cost streaming services, Pluto TV and Tubi, according to TV Guide.

There is also a reboot to consider, of course, with 2022’s Hellraiser. For that commendable reinterpretation of the franchise, you must shell out for a Hulu subscription.

Personally, I find the first two Hellraiser films to be classics of body horror, and I will never quite understand why the fantastical Hellbound doesn’t get more love from critics. However, if you ask me, last year’s reboot is also a promising new direction for the series, and I am excited to see if filmmaker David Bruckner ever makes a worthy follow-up to it.