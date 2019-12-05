The enigmatic owner of the cantina in Takodana Castle who had mysteriously come into the possession of Luke’s lightsaber will be back in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a new photo revealed during a press event has given us our first look at her.

The Force Awakens introduced us to many new characters in the Sequel Trilogy and owing to the director’s unconditional love for mystery boxes, none of them received a proper backstory to justify their presence in the story. One of these was Maz Kanata, who had managed to acquire Anakin and Luke’s blue lightsaber and somehow knew about Rey’s connection to the force. Rian Johnson didn’t care much for Maz and her appearance in The Last Jedi was limited to a cameo, but J.J. Abrams is apparently bringing her back to clarify a few matters.

During a press event held yesterday, the cast and crew of the last movie in the Skywalker Saga received fan questions and talked about their character developments during the film. In several instances, we got to see new photos from the movie and one of them depicted Lupita Nyong’o’s CGI character.

First Look At Maz Kanata In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Earlier this year, Lupita confirmed her return in an interview with Deadline but was adamant that she didn’t know much about the extent of her involvement in the story.

“I haven’t seen it, I won’t see it,” Nyong’o said. “They never let you see these things beforehand. Although, maybe, I don’t know. Let’s see how J.J. is feeling this time… I don’t know what the final thing’s going to look like, but from what I saw, I am in it.”

How Maz Kanata will affect the last movie in the saga is unclear as of now, and all we can do is speculate and hope that J.J. will finally give us the answers that we’ve been waiting for when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.