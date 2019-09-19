Marvel Holding Secret Meeting Soon To Plan Out Phase 5

Phase 4 of the MCU is already locked in and ready to go, but there’s set to be plenty more to come from Marvel after that. We already know that there are several ideas flying around behind closed doors at the studio, but we don’t know exactly what’s going where and when in Phases 5 and 6. Neither do Marvel themselves just yet, apparently, but things will become a lot clearer very soon as a timeline is about to be drawn up behind the scenes.

MCU Cosmic reports that Marvel filmmakers are due to attend the latest creative retreat at some point in the near future. As you may or may not know, it’s a tradition for the studio to send their best and brightest far away from the limelight of Hollywood to bash out the next few years of the franchise. The first occurred shortly after the release of 2008’s Iron Man, with Marvel taking their initial steps towards building an interconnected shared universe.

We don’t have specific details about the ultra-secret rendezvous for obvious reasons, but it looks like it’s set to happen soon as it’s said that the directors of upcoming movies and other key creative personnel will get their heads together to map out where the MCU is headed. Back at 2014’s retreat, the plans for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were first drawn up, which shows just how important these events are.

So, what could be discussed this time around? One topic on the agenda could be how best to introduce the X-Men and mutantkind in general into the MCU. Or how best to integrate the Fantastic Four into the existing world. Or, maybe what the next big tentpole crossover movies will be.

We probably won’t learn anything concrete for a while yet, of course, but somewhere, sometime not too far away, all those questions that are keeping fans up at night will be answered.