MCU elders shocked to discover their peers enjoyed ‘Captain Marvel’

The curious case of Captain Marvel still continues to confound, confuse, and generally mystify Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters, and we’re talking about fans who exist on either side of the divide on its merits.

A box office haul in excess of $1.1 billion makes it the franchise’s highest-grossing origin story ever, the second top-earning solo debut for a major character behind Black Panther, and it still ranks as the sixth-most lucrative installment in the superhero series that isn’t an Avengers crossover. And yet, people still actively despise Brie Larson’s first outing as Carol Danvers.

Not only that, but a 45 percent user rating on Rotten Tomatoes puts it second bottom of the Marvel Studios-era pile ahead of the maligned Inhumans, even though a 79 percent critical score puts it level with Iron Man 3 and Captain America: The First Avenger, not to mention in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s a debate that’s never going to end, unless of course The Marvels comes along to win everyone over by the time the credits roll, but the discourse continues to rage over on Reddit, where MCU aficionados are listing the pros and cons of Captain Marvel.

Is Captain Marvel top-tier MCU? No, it’s definitely one of the saga’s most formulaic solo efforts. However, it isn’t an actively bad blockbuster, although it could have been a lot better than it turned out to be. Trolls are gonna troll, then, but you might be surprised to discover the sheer volume of active Redditors to have rushed to the movie’s defense.