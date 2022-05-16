Many Marvel fans were disappointed that no Spider-Men made an appearance during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but one fan has taken it upon themselves to remedy this.

In a trailer mashup shared on YouTube by the channel Alternative Cuts, fans finally get to see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man cross the multiverse.

The video adds Maguire into the original trailer for Doctor Strange 2 while also including new multiverse crossing clips taken from the original Spider-Man trilogy.

Unlike other fan cuts, Bully Maguire in the Multiverse of Madness looks seamless and almost as though it could have really come from the film itself. In the video’s description, the creator shares that their edit wasn’t meant to be a joke, but instead, something more serious.

“This was not meant to be a funny edit, it was an attempt to create something more serious and with a coherent storyline. It took me a long time to make this, I hope you like it.”

While the movies premiered decades from one another, both the original Spider-Man and Doctor Strange 2 were directed by Sam Raimi. Given this connection, many were hopeful we would see the web-slinger show up once again in the movie.

Maguire didn’t show up here, but instead during 2021’s biggest hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home where he and Andrew Garfield reprised their roles as Spider-Man across the multiverse, inside the MCU.

If you’re looking to see more of Maguire as Spider-Man, No Way Home is available now both physically and digitally. Similarly, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing in theaters.