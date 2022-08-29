Home / movies

Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise as comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen for the first time. But while folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.

To be more precise, fans probably wouldn’t have a problem with Jean being introduced into the MCU, so long as Kevin Feige and company avoid tackling her most famous storyline. i.e. her death and resurrection as Dark Phoenix. One Redditor with a chip on the shoulder over Fox’s portrayal of the character demanded on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit that the Dark Phoenix Saga be left alone after both X-Men: The Last Stand and Dark Phoenix stunk up the joint.

MCU Needs To Avoid the "Phoenix" Plot At All Costs With New X-Men Films. from marvelstudios

No, just no.

No, just no.

Please, for the love of Glob Herman, leave that saga alone.

Please, for the love of Glob Herman, leave that saga alone.

Dark Phoenix out… Mister Sinister in? Let’s hope so.

Dark Phoenix out… Mister Sinister in? Let's hope so.

On the other hand, some are much more forgiving and would be willing to withstand another adaptation, so long as Marvel takes their time with it.

On the other hand, some are much more forgiving and would be willing to withstand another adaptation, so long as Marvel takes their time with it.

And that man is Simon Kinberg (writer on Last Stand and writer/director of Dark Phoenix).

And that man is Simon Kinberg (writer on Last Stand and writer/director of Dark Phoenix).

Did we already have an MCU Dark Phoenix movie with Doctor Strange 2?

Did we already have an MCU Dark Phoenix movie with Doctor Strange 2?

How about Phase… 12?

How about Phase… 12?

Fair point. Why is more Fantastic Four OK if more Dark Phoenix isn’t?

Fair point. Why is more Fantastic Four OK if more Dark Phoenix isn't?

While there are those out there who want to see an MCU Dark Phoenix eventually, it’s clear that nobody wants Jean’s descent to be the first major X-Men storyline the franchise adapts. Whenever they finally enter the fray, that is.