One of the things that has cemented the MCU as one of the strongest film franchises of all-time, and wedged itself firmly into our hearts, is the humor. Almost every film is packed with jokes, with many of the characters bringing their own brand of mirth that audiences come to know and love to the table.

In an MCU blockbuster, you are guaranteed to see some epic fight scenes, real emotions, and have a good chuckle either with a character, or at their expense, and now fans are wondering which character is the funniest of them all. Is it Tony Stark and his dry sarcasm? Rocket and his brutal yet hilarious jabs at his fellow heroes? Or is it Ant-Man and his quirky, lovable attitude?

The franchise has built itself on humor, casting actors known for their comedic chops to take on the superhero mantle. Who would have thought the goofy, chubby, and lovable Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation would be cast as the intergalactic outlaw Star-Lord?

Even sars that initially played more serious roles have seen some comedic development. Marvel saw just how fantastic Chris Hemsworth is at comedy and utilized that, making the Odinson’s adventures some of the craziest within the MCU, thanks in part to having fellow funnyman Taika Waititi at the helm.

The brotherly banter of Thor and Loki seems to really crack people up.

Alongside Loki is the cool and smooth Tony Stark. That guy always has a comeback.

Watching Tony try to mentor the young Peter Parker has its moments.

Scott Lang seems to be an obvious choice for many.

It can’t be helped when you think about who is playing him.

But a surprise scene-stealer turns out to be Ant-Man’s very own best friend.

Fans are pretty certain that the fast-talking sidekick brings tears to their eyes.

Both the OP and this user put forward Korg, played by director Waititi.

But he seems to be the most decisive on this list, especially after Thor: Love and Thunder.

This New Zealander felt like they were turning their back on their own with this opinion.

Though there was a bit of hate towards Korg, seemingly down to his latest outing, Drax and Rocket also got a look in.

Drax’s inability to understand sarcasm and take everything literally has led to some of the best lines within the MCU.

It really is hard to pick out a favorite, the humor is just too subjective. What the MCU does extraordinarily well is give its audience a bit of everything, so no matter what you are into, there is bound to be one recurring figure that at least causes your mouth to lift up at the edges.