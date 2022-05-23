MCU fans argue over their dream lineup for the Young Avengers

America Chavez has finally made her MCU debut in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, courtesy of American actress Xochitl Gomez—and the fans love her. Gomez’s Miss America is making waves in the MCU and introduces herself ahead of the Ms. Marvel television series, which will serve as a set-up for The Marvels (2023). From then on, it’s only a matter of time before the Young Avengers collaborate for their live-action team-up. What many Marvel fans may or may not realize is that several members of the Young Avengers have already appeared in the MCU. On Reddit, Marvel fans are debating their choices for the Young Avengers dream team.

Thus far, we have seen Kid Loki (in the end-credits scene for episode four of the Disney Plus series Loki), Patriot (briefly seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Tommy and Billy Maximoff (as seen in WandaVision), Cassie Lang (re-cast and scheduled to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania), America Chavez (as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Kate Bishop (as seen in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye series) and last but not least, Kamala Khan (appearing in the upcoming series Ms. Marvel). So far, these members are basically confirmed, but Reddit has shared their thoughts regarding which heroes they want to see come on board in the future.

First and foremost, the top comment suggests that Scott Lang should join as “the advisor” to annoy his daughter, Cassie, and to further drive the recurring gag that Paul Rudd/Scott Lang doesn’t age. From what we can see, it looks like there are several others who fully support the suggestion.

As previously mentioned, Kid Loki appears briefly in the Loki series, but has yet to make his appearance in the continuity of feature-length films. Presumably, this will change as the MCU evolves. Also, Riri Williams seems to be insanely popular among Marvel fans and, therefore, the main feature on many lineups. There have been rumors that Williams will make her MCU debut in Black Panther 2, scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, 2022. A lot of comments mention Kid Loki as both a hero and a villain, much like his adult counterpart, who acts more like an anti-hero.

Interestingly, considering Iron Lad invites many of the Young Avengers members in the first place, there seems to be a considerable lack of interest in having him as part of the team. Only a handful of comments have mentioned Iron Lad as a potential candidate. The upcoming appearance of Ironheart (Riri Williams) could explain this disinterest since the characters are so similar. However, Riri isn’t part of the original Young Avengers, so the MCU would need to disregard comic accuracy to make this happen. Kang the Conquerer, who aims to become the ruler of all universes, has been noted as a worthy foe for the Young Avengers, especially after facing the likes of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

In the comics, Billy Maximoff, otherwise known as Wiccan, enters a romantic relationship with Hulkling, a fellow superhero patterned after the Hulk. Reddit seems eager to see this pairing in all their live-action glory, which means that Hulkling could join the team sometime in the future when Billy officially becomes Wiccan.

Who would you like to see join the Young Avengers? It won’t be long before this pint-sized superhero team finally arrives on the big screen. Let’s hope Marvel Studios does them justice.