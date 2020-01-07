Yesterday, the massively-exciting news broke that Christian Bale was said to be in talks for a key role in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment in the MCU’s Asgardian franchise. While Bale will always have ties to the comic book genre thanks to leading Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, this development has still come out of nowhere.

There’s no denying that the 45 year-old is one of the best actors working today that rarely, if ever, gives a bad performance, but a Marvel Studios blockbuster doesn’t exactly seem in his wheelhouse. Bale currently finds himself in the midst of the awards race yet again this year thanks to his work in James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, so the idea of him circling the wild and wacky cosmic adventures currently being thought up by writer/director Taika Waititi seems a little surprising.

The Welsh star isn’t exactly known for starring in studio blockbusters, either, with Reign of Fire, Terminator Salvation and Exodus: Gods and Kings being the only big-budget projects that he’s appeared in outside of the Batman franchise in the last 20 years. This just makes the idea of him popping up in a movie that’s said to be even bigger and crazier than Thor: Ragnarok an even more curious prospect.

And while there’s no word yet about which character Bale is said to be in talks for, fans have already gone online and made it clear that there’s only one person they want to see the Academy Award-winning actor playing, and you can check it out below.

give us bale as beta ray bill, you cowards https://t.co/KnMgzlCn7O — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

Christian Bale can do absolutely anything, therefore he can play a horse faced man. Cast this man as Beta Ray Bill! pic.twitter.com/0AroZNgqpk — Declan Mckinney (@DeclanMckinney) January 6, 2020

I never in my life expected to log into Twitter and see "Beta Ray Bill" trending. pic.twitter.com/LTMCIzZlmS — Wraith of X-Mas Future (@Ringwraith10) January 6, 2020

Somebody tell Christian Bale they'll do Beta Ray Bill digitally before he starts working out how to actually become a Space Horse pic.twitter.com/wZXnhMzWMo — Beta Ray Bills (@Avalangelist) January 6, 2020

Beta Ray Bill is trending. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/4oQV6ZKfS8 — DontBlinc (@ItsDontblinc) January 6, 2020

BREAKING: Christian Bale transforms into actual horse to play Beta Ray Bill #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/btl5qDxDMr — One Shott (@chendershott) January 6, 2020

Beta Ray Bale please. https://t.co/5kTABbLiSw — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 6, 2020

For the uninitiated, Beta Ray Bill bears a lot of similarities to Thor himself, with the notable exception that he’s obviously an alien horse. Bill has been teased in the MCU before, too, thanks to some Easter Eggs found in Ragnarok, and his signature weapon coincidentally happens to be Stormbreaker, which Chris Hemsworth can be seen wielding across Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

If Taika Waititi could get Matt Damon into the MCU in a meta cameo as an actor playing Loki, then surely it isn’t out of the realms of possibility that he could convince Christian Bale to play an alien horse. Hopefully they don’t waste this opportunity and cast him as a standard one-dimensional MCU villain, not when the possibilities are virtually endless for just how insane Thor: Love and Thunder could get.