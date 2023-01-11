MCU fans couldn’t be happier that Kang’s conquering will be comic-accurate

There’s something magical about the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s decision to employ comic-accurate suits for its numerous heroes and villains. For all of the genuinely emotional cultural impacts the franchise has made, it still evokes the haphazard imagination of the comics through costumes and dialogue.

One may question the choice to go down that route with Kang the Conqueror, who’s set to make his grand MCU entrance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next month, but considering just how iconic his getup is – to say nothing of the fact that Jonathan Majors could make the most ridiculous-looking character into someone to be feared – the masses of r/marvelstudios seem all too happy that Kang will be staying true to the comics in a visual sense.

One user applauded the MCU for not shying away from the meat of its comic book roots, noting how we otherwise may never have gotten Kang’s striking live-action costume, nor a proper appearance from everyone’s favorite cube-headed murder computer.

A responder took it a step further and outlined a vomit-inducing pitch for an early-2000s era M.O.D.O.K. and Kang.

Others are convinced that the MCU’s insistence on translating comic book suits into live-action renditions has somehow allowed them to transcend the otherwise cheesy notions that they come with.

And a few other users took the opportunity to shout out some of the best live-action costumes the MCU has given us, with a special nod to Moon Knight, who one user claimed looks even better than his comics counterpart.

Realistically, seeing someone try to threaten you in a comic book costume would no doubt elicit some uproarious laughter, but the fact that everyone in the MCU plays those same situations with a straight face just makes it all the more perfect for a big-screen comic book franchise. Though, in fairness, Kang will likely be striking fear into real-world hearts regardless.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release to theaters on Feb. 17.