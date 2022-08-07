MCU fans are attempting an oxymoronic task: picking the most realistic film in the franchise.

Unrealism is the MCU’s MO, which made Redditor Skallager0252’s proclamation that Captain America: The Winter Soldier is “the most realistic MCU film” hard for Marvel fans to stomach.

“Absolutely not,” replied the_boogiemane before citing a “self aware AI” and “three floating airships about to destroy the world” as insufficiently real. However, they acknowledged that Winter Solder may be the “most relatable [MCU movie] to moviegoers outside of the comic book genre.” They equated it to a James Bond film.

Despite the_boogiemane debunking Winter Soldier‘s realism, fans still found away to praise their favorite MCU film:

As for arguably better answers, TheAbominableLegend chose Iron Man, which was seconded by NrFive. “The only ‘not real’ thing in the movie is the arc reactor,” the latter stated. “Everything else already exists or is possible if you have such a power source.” Many others agree:

Another top choice is Spider-Man: Homecoming if only for the scene with “Spider-Man just moping around Queens, only stopping a bike thief and helping an old lady out and getting some free food.”

“Not a single thing in the MCU has felt quite as everyday at that sequence,” added ASDirect.

Some Redditors cited MCU series, notably The Punisher and Agent Carter, because many of the lead characters don’t have superpowers.

So, even among superheroes, gods, and monsters, some realism has been able to shine through the MCU.