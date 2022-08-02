MCU fans debate which of the many, many movies has the best ending

It almost feels strange to call the ending of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film as such; with each entry’s captivating connectivity to the wider nuance of the MCU, the ending of one film can often feel like opening shots to another.

Nevertheless, we’ve had countless character and story arcs beautifully tied up over the course of this decades-long project, but it begs the question of which entry stuck the best landing of all. Well, the Marvel fans over at r/marvelstudios, ever the bearers of moderate-at-worst gradation, are all too happy to answer the question.

One user launched the discussion with a top three answer, placing Avengers: Infinity War at the top, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the inaugural MCU flick, Iron Man.

From there, an overwhelming consensus surrounding Infinity War took place.

But some responders, while agreeing with the consensus, also felt that Infinity War was too easy an answer, and offered up their runner-ups in its place. One user put forth Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as their answer, likely in reference to Yondu’s emotional sacrifice.

The tearjerkers continued with another responder pointing out the ending of Captain America: The First Avenger; it’s the bittersweet endings that always seem to hit the hardest.

And one other user dared to not even include Infinity War in their answer, instead declaring Iron Man as the best ending for its symbolism of the MCU’s arrival, and what would become a heart-stopping callback during the events of Endgame.

We guess it may be a tad tricky to write an ending for a film in a world that has so many more stories to tell, which make the MCU’s many successful endings all the more impressive.

The next ending we have to look forward to will be that of the Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, releasing on August 17.