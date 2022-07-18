Not all MCU heroes have super powers. Some of them are simply skilled humans who’ve undergone intense training that made them skilled warriors. But fans noticed that two Marvel superheroes have somewhat identical backstories from their family life to becoming skilled assassins. This led to fans wondering which of the two heroes would win in a duel — Shang Chi or Black Widow?

The idea of the two known MCU heroes dueling was shared by Reddit user u/hippochipo. The Reddit user pointed out on r/marvelstudios that both Shang Chi and Black Widow were trained to be assassins at a very young age and were curious to see which one between the two would win.

Fans believed that Shang Chi would win. Not only because he’s killed assassins before at a young age but because he’s alive in the MCU timeline. They also believed that Shang Chi would win since he was only trained to be a fighter. Meanwhile, Natasha has plenty of other skills that might be irrelevant for the duel.

Others believed that Natasha would win because she has the most experience as a fighter and assassin compared to Shang Chi. However, fans theorized that it’s possible if Shang Chi didn’t use his rings in the duel.

So far, a majority of fans predict that Shang Chi would win, regardless if he used the rings or not. He’s a skilled fighter and he was able to fight off bounty hunters and other skilled killers after years of inactivity. However, Black Widow was able to take on the Black Order back in Avengers: Infinity War (despite having some help), which also showcased her talents and skill. Both are skilled fighters but fans will never know who’ll win since Natasha is dead.