The MCU as a whole has managed to steer clear of many storytelling and characterization pitfalls, but there’s no denying that the Infinity Saga has had its fair share of disappointing moments and nonsensical plot developments. The cinematic universe’s fans have recently been discussing some of the things that really let them down in these superhero flicks.

When you’re talking about an interconnected narrative that has taken more than 23 films and 10 years to come together, there are bound to be a few mistakes and blunders. Now, in a Reddit thread with nearly 30K upvotes and more than 7K comments, viewers have been discussing these letdowns in earnest.

The original poster kickstarted things by noting the story behind Nick Fury losing his eye to the alien cat as underwhelming. Others soon picked up the debate by bringing up other scenes, and we’ve selected some of the more interesting answers for you to check out below.

One user said that Bucky getting a new arm in Wakanda and not using it was disappointing, a sentiment that a lot of other fans actually echoed.

A few others pointed to the wasted potential of Klaw, a classic villain brought to life by Andy Serkis in Black Panther.

We couldn’t talk about disappointing MCU moments without someone bringing up the Warriors Three and their controversial death in Thor: Ragnarok.

And of course, who could forget about Quicksilver’s death?

