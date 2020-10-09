MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Doctor Strange In Spider-Man 3

Benedict Cumberbatch was first cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in December 2014, but over the last seven years, he hasn’t been given many opportunities to put his stamp on the Sorcerer Supreme. Obviously, he headlined the character’s solo movie and led it to $677 million at the box office, but we’re still a long way away from the sequel.

In fact, by the time Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally hits theaters in March 2022, almost 65 months will have passed since Stephen Strange’s origin story landed on the big screen. To put that into perspective, so far only one MCU superhero has ever had to wait longer than three years for a solo sequel, while Cumberbatch will go nearly five and a half.

Not only that, but besides a relatively substantial role in Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange hasn’t been given a whole lot to do after he made a brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok and was largely absent from Avengers: Endgame. For another comparison, Spider-Man 3 will mark just Cumberbatch’s fourth appearance in the MCU when he suits up alongside Tom Holland, who joined the franchise six months after the former Sherlock star and will headline his third solo film before Strange gets his second.

Of course, the recent addition of the Sorcerer Supreme to the Spider-Man 3 cast has sent shockwaves around the fanbase as it would seemingly confirm that the return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro will indeed lay the foundations for a live-action Spider-Verse, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

i swear to god if they really are bringing in doctor strange to be another mentor for peter im not going to see spider-man 3. that bitch doesn’t need any more fucking mentors!!!! — solo liam stan (@hollandxpayne) October 9, 2020

We know Doctor Strange will be in Spider-Man 3…. We also know the Scarlet Witch will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness…. What if Spider-Man will be in Doctor Strange too? pic.twitter.com/w0KHH7CNpA — Vin Sakai 🎮⚡ (@RouvinDQuirimit) October 9, 2020

Doctor Strange is coming to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Film! Let the Spider-Verse begin!! pic.twitter.com/wWia8DgAiv — Ziggy (@mrjafri) October 8, 2020

Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3 with Sam Raimi directing the Doctor Strange Multiverse movie…if we don't get Maguire I'll riot! #SpiderMan #DoctorStrange #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/E6zLGDKoV4 — AvengerLars (@AvengerLars) October 9, 2020

What is going on? It’s crazy how every sign leads to Spider-Verse. WandaVision, The Multiverse Of Madness, and then Spider-Man 3 WITH Doctor Strange, and Jamie Foxx returning as Electro. It’s all coming together 🤯😱 Tobey and Andrew are coming back, i can feel it… https://t.co/3EYc4wX1zD — Jay (@BlackJesterO) October 9, 2020

Doctor Strange joining Spider-Man 3 is just fueling the multiverse theory. If Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not in it I'm going to be so disappointed. — mondayᶜ (@amandaulia) October 9, 2020

– Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange confirmed for Spider-Man 3

– Jamie Foxx's Electro as seen in Amazing Spider-Man 2 confirmed for Spider-Man 3

– Next Doctor Strange movie has "multiverse" in the title

– 👀 — Jay Exci 2020 (@JayExci) October 9, 2020

Y'ALL DOCTOR STRANGE IS TRENDING AND I SAW HE'S GOMNA JOIN SPIDER-MAN 3 IN THE MCU — Michu ಥ_ಥ (@RuneLordHearth) October 9, 2020

You know Doctor Strange is filming in 3 locations, right? London, New York, and Tromsø. He's doing his NY stunt for Spider-Man 3 and also maybe for a part in his own movie. He'd also be filming in Tromsø for scenes in ds2. Do you know what else is in Tromsø? New Asgard. ☺️. — Deemoorah (@nindanor) October 9, 2020

Let me be clear I don’t think the multiverse is going to play a huge part in Spider-Man 3, I think there will be smaller things throughout the movie that we as an audience will recognize as multiverse and Peter won’t until the end where I’m assuming Doctor Strange will come in. — JFK’s Er Uhh Numbah One Stan #BlackLivesMatter (@brandonjc_art) October 9, 2020

Doctor Strange , I’ve also heard rumors Dane Dehann’s Green Goblin , Kristen Dusnt’s Mary Jane , Tobey Maguire ‘s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man are in MCU Spider-Man 3 🙏🏻PLEASE BE TRUE LIVE ACTION SPIDER-VERSE — Matt Plays Games (@yoitzzmatt) October 9, 2020

Doctor Strange is in Spider-Man 3 bruh we getting Spiderverse — rude 🟣 (@THICCVICC) October 9, 2020

When Benedict Cumberbatch is in Spider-Man 3 as Doctor Strange, Sam Raimi directing Multiverse of Madness, and Jamie Foxx is back as Electro… pic.twitter.com/hGGvTKburd — Nathan Nguyen (@Gr8er_Nate) October 9, 2020

Expectations were already high for Spider-Man 3, but they’ve shot through the roof over the last few days as Marvel makes it clear that anything could happen when the web-slinging icon returns to our screens in December of next year.