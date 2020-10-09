Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Doctor Strange In Spider-Man 3

By 32 mins ago
x

Benedict Cumberbatch was first cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in December 2014, but over the last seven years, he hasn’t been given many opportunities to put his stamp on the Sorcerer Supreme. Obviously, he headlined the character’s solo movie and led it to $677 million at the box office, but we’re still a long way away from the sequel.

In fact, by the time Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally hits theaters in March 2022, almost 65 months will have passed since Stephen Strange’s origin story landed on the big screen. To put that into perspective, so far only one MCU superhero has ever had to wait longer than three years for a solo sequel, while Cumberbatch will go nearly five and a half.

Not only that, but besides a relatively substantial role in Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange hasn’t been given a whole lot to do after he made a brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok and was largely absent from Avengers: Endgame. For another comparison, Spider-Man 3 will mark just Cumberbatch’s fourth appearance in the MCU when he suits up alongside Tom Holland, who joined the franchise six months after the former Sherlock star and will headline his third solo film before Strange gets his second.

Tom Holland And Jamie Foxx Face Off In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Of course, the recent addition of the Sorcerer Supreme to the Spider-Man 3 cast has sent shockwaves around the fanbase as it would seemingly confirm that the return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro will indeed lay the foundations for a live-action Spider-Verse, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Expectations were already high for Spider-Man 3, but they’ve shot through the roof over the last few days as Marvel makes it clear that anything could happen when the web-slinging icon returns to our screens in December of next year.

Source: Twitter

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...