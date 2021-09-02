MCU Fans Freaking Out After Marvel Wishes Keanu Reeves A Happy Birthday

You can’t even wish somebody a happy birthday these days without sending the internet into a state of meltdown, as evidenced by the current social media activity swirling around the 57th anniversary of the world being given the gift of Keanu Reeves.

Then again, the action icon was being sent well-wishes by Marvel, so it’s understandable that fans would instantly jump to all sorts of conclusions. It’s not as if Kevin Feige has ever been shy in his desires to bring Reeves into the fold, revealing years back that he talks to the star in regards to almost every project his outfit puts together, but the closest he’s actually come so far had him circling Captain Marvel‘s Yon-Rogg, but he passed in favor of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

As you can see from the reactions below, though, all it took was a tweet from Marvel UK to get the rumor mill turning, especially after it was deleted shortly afterwards.

Spill the tea, please. There’s a hidden meaning here… 🤔



L❤️VE #KeanuReeves in EVERY. SINGLE. ROLE.

and as an Awesome Person! HBD 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pPxgwwkWCp September 2, 2021

I find it strange that Marvel UK is sharing a post about today being Keanu Reeves’ birthday. Do they know something we don’t since he hasn’t been in the MCU so far — Kalind (@NYCKNP) September 2, 2021

ANNOUNCE [the meaning of this]!!!! — ✨ M E L L Y ✨ (@mellyfratelli) September 2, 2021

It’s surely an inevitability that Keanu Reeves will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day, and that likelihood has only increased as the franchise continues to expand on Disney Plus. Looking at the upcoming film and television slate, we’re getting close to ten new feature films and streaming exclusives on an annual basis, so there’s more room than ever for the Point Break, Speed and The Matrix legend to find the ideal way to board the biggest brand in the business.