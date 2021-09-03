MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Shang-Chi’s Credits Scenes

As you may have guessed, we’ll be diving into what happens once Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings draws to a close, so consider this your one and only spoiler warning. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest superhero exploded into theaters today, in an action-packed martial arts comic book blockbuster that’s being called one of the franchise’s best-ever origin stories.

While audiences are more than receptive to new faces, this is still the MCU we’re talking about, so fans need to be satiated with teases of what’s to come next. On that front, Shang-Chi delivers and then some, in terms of both Simu Liu’s title character and the mythology at large.

The mid-credits scene reveals Shang-Chi, Liu and Wong having a conference call of sorts with a human Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel, where they question what exactly the ten rings are. Turns out they’ve sent a beacon of sorts, but to who? And where?

The post-credits show his estranged sister Xialing back at her father’s compound and taking over the family business, before “The Ten Rings Will Return” comes up on screen and the movie fades to black. As you can see from the reactions below, MCU enthusiasts are losing their minds.

#ShangChi



📽 This character debut movie is well packed with action – fun – sentiment and awesome visuals



📽 Definitely entertaining & don't miss the 2 end credits 🤩🤩 💥💥#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings #Marvel #CineMinds pic.twitter.com/PgAVwabbcE — CINEMINDS (@siddhu_viva) September 3, 2021

#Shangchi OMG!! Marvel this is why i love going to the movie theaters because Shang chi was a phenomenal movie from beginning to end, the martial arts and action scenes are amazing! And the characters are awesome. Definitely check this out especially the post credits pic.twitter.com/AexB7zrFRV September 3, 2021

IF YOU GO TO SEE #SHANGCHI, PLS PLS PLS FOR THE LOVE OF STAN LEE STAY FOR THE MID AND POST CREDITS SCENES — carter ‎⧗ saw shang-chi (@keepmecloserrr_) September 3, 2021

Okay #ShangChi was fucking amazing. It’s one of, if not the best, movies marvel has put out. I highly recommend it. If you are comfortable enough I recommend catching it at the movies. If not definitely check it out on VOD. Also 2 post credits scenes you don’t wanna miss. — c o l t o n (@coltonW1997) September 3, 2021

GO SEE #ShangChi, very fun origin story, great cast, amazing fight scenes, some surprises, and that post-credits scene 👀 can’t wait to see @SimuLiu team up with the Avengers! pic.twitter.com/1rjd1jL2Ny — Uncle Richie (@richard_raina) September 3, 2021

OMG @shangchi IS SOOOOO GOOD! Full of heart & action & laughter. The action is off the charts amazing! And those after credits scenes! Marvel still firing on all cylinders! #Shangchi@PhantasticGeek @noelcamille @MarvelStudios #MarvelStudios — LMD Mary (@GeekKirk) September 3, 2021

#ShangChi was so good!! In the top ten of the best marvel movies ever made. The action is on the same levels of winter solider. Then the end credits omg. Can't wait to see it again. — ⤝Jacob is Tired😷🏳️‍🌈⤞ (@JacobIsHereYT) September 3, 2021

the post credits scenes……. you are going to freak out #shangchi — victoria | shang-chi era (@yelenamaximofff) September 3, 2021

Really enjoyed both post credits scenes as well. No spoilers obviously but im just excited to see Shang-Chi interact with more of the Avengers as well as how "certain aspects" of this film affect Phase 4 and beyond 👀 #ShangChi — Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) September 3, 2021

2 Post Credits scenes. They are great and set up the future nicely. Don't leave!! #ShangChi — Don Owens (@DXDONMEGA) September 3, 2021

and the #shangchi mid credits scene was crazy i still don’t know how to react to one of the characters involved???? i really didn’t expect to see them like THAT and idk what it means for their involvement in the franchise later but it was cool 😭 — 𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖔𝖋 𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖘 • Kawaki❗️ (@itsumosad) September 1, 2021

No spoilers but the first post credits scene for #ShangChi is borderline a short film and I’m here for it — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) September 3, 2021

Within the space of two stingers, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set up a sequel, planted one foot in the cosmic side of the MCU by featuring Captain Marvel and an intergalactic beacon, teased a team-up with Wong and/or the Avengers, and set the stage for another sibling rivalry between Shaun and his kid sister. That’s a lot of legwork in a couple of minutes, but that’s why people stick around until the very end.