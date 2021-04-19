Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over The First Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Trailer

By 1 hour ago
x

As a special treat for star Simu Liu on his birthday, Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in a surprise move this Monday morning. Seeing as we only just got a new Black Widow preview a couple of weeks ago, we weren’t expecting our first look at the second film of the MCU’s Phase 4 so soon. But, now that it’s here, it promises to be another awesome chapter in the never-ending franchise.

And social media is exploding with excited reactions. First of all, Liu lost it on Twitter when he realized the trailer had been released several weeks early as a present to him. His string of incomprehensible letters is pretty much how every Marvel fan felt when they discovered the news.

Instantly in love.

It could have some of the MCU’s best ever action scenes.

There’s lots to love.

The franchise is visually evolving.

Sorry, Iron Fist, you’ve already been outsold.

First Teaser Poster For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Our new favorite duo.

“ANOTHER MARVEL MASTERPIECE IS COMING!!”

No, YOU can’t wait to watch it.

Shang-Chi is the first Asian-led movie in the MCU – an important first after 25 films – and judging by this teaser trailer, it looks like director Destin Daniel Cretton has managed to pull off one of the most visually striking and unique entries in the franchise to date. A mash-up of superhero cinema and classic martial arts flicks? Give it to us now!

As well as showcasing birthday boy Liu in action, the footage also offers us our long-awaited first glimpse at the Mandarin in the MCU. Yes, after being teased since 2008’s Iron Man, the supervillain’s finally been unveiled. As played by Tony Leung, the character has been reimagined from the comics as Shang-Chi’s father. Meanwhile, Awkwafina looks to be just as much fun as ever as Katy, our hero’s friend who accidentally becomes swept up in his world.

Don’t miss Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it drops in theaters this September 3rd.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...