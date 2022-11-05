MCU fans get Snap-happy thinking about their favorite Infinity Stone

It’s been over four years since Thanos infamously snapped away half of the universe’s population in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. The Infinity Stones, which granted the Marvel villain his ability to commit mass genocide, have made limited appearances in the MCU since Thanos’ defeat in Avengers: Endgame. The powerful gems were last seen in the season finale of What If…? when an alternate universe’s Ultron took the completed Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos and wreaked unprecedented havoc on the Multiverse.

But it’s safe to say that the Infinity Stones have made an impact on Marvel fans, despite not being featured as prominently in the latest phase of the MCU. Even if one doesn’t have the complete Infinity Gauntlet, each stone offers incredible power on its own so it’s tempting to imagine what one could do with just one stone. One Reddit user asked fellow Marvel fans which of the six they would pick if given the choice to wield one of the multi-powered stones.

There are six stones to choose from: Time, Soul, Power, Reality, Space, Mind. Each Infinity Stone has powers related to its name and fans promptly gave their reasoning for choosing a stone to use.

The top choice was the Time Stone with one user saying they’d probably use it so much that it would drive them to madness.

Another user replied to the initial comment, saying the Time Stone’s only problem is the Time Variance Authority will want to prevent any timelines from corrupting the “Sacred” timeline so if you accidentally (or intentionally) create another timeline with the stone, watch out.

The next most popular choice is the Soul Stone. One user said they’d pick this stone to find out “what it even does.”

If you’re also wondering what the Soul Stone’s abilities are, in a Q&A and film screeningInfinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo said “the Soul Stone has the ability to manipulate your soul and your essence of who you are. [Thanos] uses the Soul Stone to pull Strange out of his own body when he’s multiple Stranges. Thanos also uses the soul stone to talk to his dead daughter.”

Another commenter chose the Space Stone because of its ability to essentially teleport someone from one place to another.

Others emphasized how easy the Space Stone would make travel in general.

Another popular choice was the Reality Stone, which allows the user to shape reality however they want. One user wrote that they would use this stone to gain the other stones; we’re not sure if it is that easy but it is, undoubtedly, a tempting thought!

The Infinity Gauntlet might completely destroy a human if they were to wield it, but perhaps wielding just one stone would be plausible. After all, the stones have been used by or used on individuals throughout the MCU without any deadly side effects.

While we might not see the Infinity Stones in the MCU any time soon, we can still daydream about which ones we would like to grab if given the chance.