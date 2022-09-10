MCU fans get their hopes up as rumors fly that Elizabeth Olsen is in attendance at D23

In just under 15 minutes, the biggest pop culture event of the weekend gets underway at the D23 Expo, with Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios set to take the stage and unveil their biggest and brightest upcoming projects. However, one rumor above all has been captivating the internet, after it was claimed that none other than Elizabeth Olsen is in attendance.

Having spent the better part of a decade as little more than a supporting player in Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe, the success of WandaVision (that landed the actress Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations) has catapulted the Scarlet Witch into the stratosphere as one of the superhero franchise’s most popular figures.

MCU aficionados have been keeping their fingers crossed all year for a solo project revolving around the chaotic wielder of unlimited power, and as you can see from the reactions below, all it takes is for a couple of people to claim they’ve spotted Olsen at D23 for the internet to lose its collective mind.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Multiple scoopers at the #D23Expo are reporting Elizabeth Olsen is already there. It’s happening.



THE SCARLET WITCH IS COMING! #ChaosIsComing #WANDA23 pic.twitter.com/DYNWZyPlez — alias (@itsjustanx) September 10, 2022

#WANDA23 GETTING A LITTLE TOO REAL NOW WAIT pic.twitter.com/HubYRZDnzo — ken (@wandaslizzie) September 10, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly at the #D23Expo! THE SCARLET WITCH IS COMING! #WANDA23 pic.twitter.com/EVJ7gmC2W0 — alias (@itsjustanx) September 10, 2022

'WandaVision' Concept Art Reveals Alternate Costumes For Scarlet Witch 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Two insiders are saying they at least may have seen Elizabeth Olsen at the #D23Expo. Wanda nation, are we ready? #WANDA23 #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/rwpQKDtLbz — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) September 10, 2022

The power The Scarlet Witch has over this fandom… they’d be stupid not to milk it. Til the cow is dead. Every god damn drop. #WANDA23 pic.twitter.com/oGSqPTi4WQ — out of context scarlet witch (@oocscarletwitch) September 10, 2022

While nothing has been confirmed yet, you can bet that social media will go into a state of complete and utter meltdown should Olsen end up taking the stage, whether it culminates in the reveal of a Scarlet Witch feature film or Disney Plus series, or if she’s just there to show solidarity with her MCU cohorts.

One major positive is that we’ll be getting those answers, and many more besides, in no time at all, with Feige poised to follow up San Diego Comic-Con by dropping even more bombs on his adoring public.