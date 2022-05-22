MCU fans have mixed thoughts on alleged ‘Black Panther 2’ Namor leak

Even though we’re less than seven months away from the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it hasn’t been confirmed who any of the new additions to the cast are playing with the exception of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, which we already knew about because her Disney Plus series Ironheart had already been announced.

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel’s part in the second chapter remains unclear, as does that of Narcos: Mexico alum Tenoch Huerta, even though we’ve all been operating under the assumption since pretty much day one that he’s playing Namor the Sub-Mariner, longtime fan favorite and a mainstay of Marvel Comics dating back decades.

There’s every chance we’ll be seeing the first footage from Wakanda Forever roundabout the time Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters in July, but some purported concept art has been making the rounds online in the meantime. Twitter’s DenofNerds and MyTimeToShineHello have been stoking the flames of speculation, but fans aren’t entirely sure what to make of Namor’s alleged design.

And this is how MCU Namor looks like https://t.co/9bjNO0zFwN pic.twitter.com/KQwMCyNUBT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 22, 2022

I guess they gave the 40s look and along with giving him more Mayan inspired look I can't wait to see him in the trailer. #Namor #Marvel pic.twitter.com/bl9cZ7B9cj — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) May 22, 2022

Is this for real!!?? what kind of early 00’s computer game loading screen is this ? #namor #blackpanther2 https://t.co/MqWJJtmDg9 — Bjorn Ader (@AderBjorn) May 22, 2022

The fact that Marvel Studios decided to make MCU Namor based on Inca/Aztac/Mayan is totally AWESOME!!! for me it’s a perfect match! #namor — No Sugar for me pls (@KnotSC1994) May 22, 2022

Here's How Luke Evans Could Look As Namor In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

we might just got a Leaked blurry look at #Namor concept art from #BlackPanther #BlackPantherWakandaForever and its looking very sick just by the looks of it🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/eKBas3SmL9 — Ground Breaker ☲ (@GroundBreaker49) May 22, 2022

Making the MCU Atlantis based on ancient Mayan/Inca culture will def differentiate it from classical Greek culture from the #Aquaman films….Ryan Coogler is kinda a mad genius #Namor #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/wA0igQJfbG — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) May 22, 2022

Namor is a name that’s been high up on the wish-lists of many MCU enthusiasts for years, and he’d been rumored for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since the very beginning. With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom additionally being pushed back to March 2023, that creates some extra breathing room for Huerta to make an impact on the public consciousness, which could turn out to be highly fortuitous given that he’ll likely never be the most popular Atlantis-based superhero with Jason Momoa in the picture.