MCU Fans Are Asking Marvel Not To Recast Black Panther

The world is reeling from the truly tragic news that arrived last week, that Marvel star Chadwick Boseman has passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43. One of the many reasons Boseman’s death is so heartbreaking and unexpected is that he was at the peak of his career, with several big projects lined up, including Black Panther 2.

Almost as soon as the news of his death broke, fans took to Twitter to make it clear that they don’t want the studio to replace the actor, out of respect for his loss and the brilliant performance he gave over his four appearances in the MCU – Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And below, you can see just some of what folks have had to say over the past few days.

do not recast Black Panther, let our King rest in peace — Parris (@vicious696) August 29, 2020

@MarvelStudios @Kevfeige has infinite ways to continue the story of Wakanda with the loss of their King. Chadwick Boseman is too great of a hero to be replaced as T’Challa. Please do not recast!❤️#RIPchadwickboseman #wakandaforever #marvel #marvelstudios #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/xBGfXroBJC — Tyler Morgan (@Tyleraptor65mya) August 31, 2020

@Marvel Do not recast Black Panther! Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable! To keep the franchise going, his sister, Shuri should be next in line of succession. (I’m sure I’m not the only one who thought of this) — Debi (@debiJarman) August 31, 2020

Recasting would be offensive and tarnishing to his legacy. Chadwick Boseman was T'Challa. If you recast, you're dismissing the actor like he was replaceable. They should do what happened in the comics, have Shuri become the new Black Panther. — Leno Penha (@PenhaLeno) August 31, 2020

I really hope Shuri is the next Black Panther. Don’t recast it, it won’t be CLOSE to what Boseman did. I love the character incredibly but it’s Shuri’s time now! pic.twitter.com/nJHYtZqR8O — Monty Patel (@MontyPatel) August 31, 2020

@MarvelStudios Whatever you do, PLEASE do not recast Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa. Instead, have Letitia Wright's Shuri take over the Black Panther role. After all, she already did so in the comics one time. — Brian Martin (@BrianMartin1226) August 31, 2020

Some are calling for Boseman to get a tribute at the beginning of the next MCU film, much like Stan Lee did after he passed away.

Don’t recast Black Panther. Also make sure y’all give my boy the Stan Lee treatment. — L.K Brown, MBA (@_TribeOfLevi) August 29, 2020

Many are also feeling that he’s simply irreplaceable.

Marvel can’t recast Black Panther. Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable. — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) August 29, 2020

“It’s done.”

It seems that the majority of fans are hoping that Marvel hands the mantle of the Black Panther to T’Challa’s sister Shuri, as played by Letitia Wright, in the sequel.

If I were Marvel Studios, I wouldn't dare recast T'Challa for future movies. At least for this generation of films, because Chadwick owned that role.

What would be powerful is to have Shuri step up to become the next Black Panther. Because we must have a Black Panther. — Delaney King 👩🏻‍💻🗯 (@delaneykingrox) August 29, 2020

I don't think you recast Black Panther, I think you give the mantle to Shuri. Honor what Boseman did in the role, and Letitia Wright would be great. — Emmett Macfarlane (@EmmMacfarlane) August 29, 2020

Brie Larson Shares Touching Tribute To Chadwick Boseman 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On the other hand, some don’t even want a Black Panther 2 without Boseman, which is completely understandable.

THIS!! I don’t want a Black Panther 2 it won’t be the same without him and it would be a disrespect to recast him. Do not cast another man to take the role. There is only one T'Challa!! https://t.co/M5ii5UJtfm — roshanawallace (@roshanawallace) August 29, 2020

However, most appear to be happy for the character of T’Challa to be rested out of respect for Boseman and for Shuri to take over. But, of course, as this fan points out, the most important thing right now is to send thoughts and prayers to the actor’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Don't recast T'challa. Please. Respect him and his name. Let Shuri take over as bp. You can make another black panther but you can't make another Chadwick Boseman. Loss is such a terrible thing, it can strike at any moment. Prayers going out to his family… Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bhj9EYO64Q — Navi ƪ(˘ᴗ˘)┐ (@NaviTalksAlot) August 29, 2020

This overwhelming demand from Marvel fans to rest Black Panther in the actor’s honor just goes to show how much of an impact Chadwick Boseman made on people, as a person and a performer. And he’ll be sorely missed by millions.