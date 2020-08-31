Home / movies

MCU Fans Are Asking Marvel Not To Recast Black Panther

The world is reeling from the truly tragic news that arrived last week, that Marvel star Chadwick Boseman has passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43. One of the many reasons Boseman’s death is so heartbreaking and unexpected is that he was at the peak of his career, with several big projects lined up, including Black Panther 2

Almost as soon as the news of his death broke, fans took to Twitter to make it clear that they don’t want the studio to replace the actor, out of respect for his loss and the brilliant performance he gave over his four appearances in the MCU – Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And below, you can see just some of what folks have had to say over the past few days.

Some are calling for Boseman to get a tribute at the beginning of the next MCU film, much like Stan Lee did after he passed away.

Many are also feeling that he’s simply irreplaceable.

“It’s done.”

It seems that the majority of fans are hoping that Marvel hands the mantle of the Black Panther to T’Challa’s sister Shuri, as played by Letitia Wright, in the sequel.

On the other hand, some don’t even want a Black Panther 2 without Boseman, which is completely understandable.

However, most appear to be happy for the character of T’Challa to be rested out of respect for Boseman and for Shuri to take over. But, of course, as this fan points out, the most important thing right now is to send thoughts and prayers to the actor’s loved ones during this difficult time.

This overwhelming demand from Marvel fans to rest Black Panther in the actor’s honor just goes to show how much of an impact Chadwick Boseman made on people, as a person and a performer. And he’ll be sorely missed by millions.

