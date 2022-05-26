MCU fans name the scenes they’d love to erase from existence

As a general rule of thumb, everyone loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If even they don’t, then upwards of $26 billion at the box office over the last 14 years would place them firmly in the minority.

While some diehard supporters of Kevin Feige’s franchise have been known to get a little overzealous on occasion, there are in fact many realists and pragmatists out there. With that in mind, the reasonable subset of MCU enthusiasts have been having a very intriguing debate over on Reddit, naming the scenes they wish everyone would simply forget about.

Somewhere between Thanos’ snap and Doctor Strange’s botched spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, netizens have been casting their eyes across the entire film and television back catalogue, and some interesting results have been thrown up along the way.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































Click to zoom

There are some obvious choices, including having the knowledge of Tony Stark’s death at the end of Avengers: Endgame wiped from the collective consciousness, while another popular front-runner is Shuri asking T’Challa “what are those?” in Black Panther, an internet reference that was well past its sell-by date by the time the movie was released in early 2018.

Unsurprisingly, the exchange in Age of Ultron where Black Widow and Hulk debate which one of them is truly the monster has entered the conversation, even if it was swiftly cast to the canonical scrapheap. Of course, the real problem here is that plenty of folks will have likely forgotten about these moments already, only to see their core MCU memories unlocked and reactivated as a result.