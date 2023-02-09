Home / movies

MCU fans ponder if an underutilized veteran could have ended Thanos in an instant

Marvel fans have stumbled upon an interesting theory as they reflect on which characters could realistically defeat Thanos.

A fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to test their rationale. If the Bifrost Bridge calls Stormbreaker and Stormbreaker annihilates Thanos, might it be possible that Heimdall (Idris Elba) can kill Thanos (Josh Brolin)?

Turning to the topic of whether Heimdall can kill Thanos, another fan pointed out that Stormbreaker is energetically linked to Thor and would not have the same powers in the hands of anyone else. They expressed doubt about whether Heimdall could take out Thanos.

Other fans did not understand the assignment and thought the Bifrost and Rainbow Bridge were separate things. However, they pointed out that Heimdall and Odin had the power to summon the Bifrost Bridge by using a certain kind of sorcery.

As the gatekeeper of Asgard, Heimdall’s omniscient powers are formidable in their own right. His abilities were tested during his face-off with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War — a battle that saw Heimdall outclassed and tragically defeated by the genocidal warlord. 