MCU fans ponder if Wanda is still going to end up destroying the world

Longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters will know fine well that nobody is ever really dead until we see a body, and even in that case, the conclusion to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had an undead Sorcerer Supreme battling against the Scarlet Witch with the fate of every universe at stake.

Speaking of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, having finally realized that she was the villain of the piece all along, the most powerful character in the franchise opted to sacrifice herself to definitively destroy the Darkhold, Book of Vishanti, any more incursions, dreamwalks, or additional assorted MacGuffins that would have placed the multiverse in grave danger.

As we all know, though, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness revealed in WandaVision that the Scarlet Witch is so powerful that it’s her destiny to bring an end to the world, something that hardly sounds like a light and breezy MCU caper. Olsen and Wanda’s next moves within the mythology remain unknown, which has led fans to debate whether or not she’ll ever get around to doing it.

Given that the multiverse is in play and the driving force of whatever Phase Four’s overarching narrative turns out to be, there’s no reason why Wanda can’t be seen destroying any number of realities. It’s a bit of a cop-out, but should the battle lead to a showdown for the ages against Kang the Conqueror, the former suburban housewife may end up utilizing the full extent of her abilities in an effort to at least slow him down, if not stop him altogether.

It also presents the potential to set up the MCU’s version of House of M in a roundabout way, so plenty of intriguing possibilities remain firmly on the table for the time being.