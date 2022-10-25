MCU fans praise an underrated dramatic moment from a comic relief favorite

2023 will mark the MCU’s fifteenth year in theaters and on TV. Over that decade and a half we’ve seen the universe shift in tone and style as the franchise has evolved, but some wish that at least one character could return to how we met them in their cinematic debut.

On Reddit, one user decided to share their feelings about one of their favorite lines from Dave Bautista’s Drax in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The heartfelt moment comes from a scene that has become definitive of who the Guardians are as a team, where they all decide to join Starlord’s mission to stop Ronan the Accuser.

Rocket Raccoon’s famous line from this scene where he describes the team as “a bunch of jackasses standing in a circle” gained legend status among the MCU faithful, but this Redditor wants to redirect the spotlight to Drax:

The user describes this moment as “one of the few dramatic scenes we get of Drax”, who’s since been used priamrily as comic relief across his MCU journey.

The fans in the comments echo this sentiment, by sharing their discontentment with the way Bautista’s character has evolved from “a stony-faced straight man” to the butt of the joke. One user takes particular issue with the viral “I’ve become invisible to the eye” scene from Infinity War, saying it’s what everyone remembers Drax for.

Other Guardians fans agree that one of the best iterations of Drax they have seen comes from the 2021 Square Enix Guardians of the Galaxy game. Hopefully, Kevin Feige, James Gunn, and the rest of the team have taken “extensive notes” ahead of the third Guardians movie, one user says.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters May 5, 2023, six years after the team’s second movie.