MCU fans punched square in the feels by a heartbreaking OG ‘Avengers’ revelation

Some would say that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame hit us all pretty hard and wrecked us emotionally. From watching some of our favorite characters evaporate into dust, to seeing other long-standing characters sacrifice themselves to save the universe there were very few dry eyes in the theatre at the end of either of them. And now some people want to bring up another point to make us feel all the feels all over again.

Where we currently are in the MCU we have now seen many of the original Avengers heroes find themselves a family at some point or another. Though he may have sacrificed himself Tony Stark had Pepper and his daughter Morgan during those five years after the blip, Steve Rogers got to be with Peggy, Clint Barton always had his family hidden away, and more recently we have seen both Thor and Bruce Banner become fathers.

There is only one person left now who did not manage to gain this dynamic for herself, and that is Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow. Whilst Tony left to be a family man, it was Natasha who took over the reins as best she could after the blip, caring for the remaining Avengers as her own family to a degree.

One fan on Reddit pointed this out, making Natasha’s sacrifice even more heartbreaking.

Many people in the comments completely disagree with this statement though, stating that in Black Widow we see that she has a family.

The entire premise of the plot is about not creating a family the traditional way, but finding one and making it work.

In some ways, Natasha had two families, her Black Widow family and her Avengers family.

Then if you count the fact that Clint and his wife Laura practically saw her as family as well, you could argue she had three.

Though others feel that what the OP is getting at is that she didn’t have any children of her own, adopted (such as Thor) or otherwise, which is truly heartbreaking as this poster puts it.

Another person linked an interview the Russo brothers gave Slate where they discussed that Natasha actually opened up an orphanage during the blip to take care of all those whose parents were taken from them. Anthony Russo stated,

“I believe at one point really early in development, Black Widow was actually leading the organization in D.C. that was in charge of orphans, basically. That was what she was heading up five years later.”

Though we are happy knowing that Natasha at least found her original, if slightly dysfunctional, family right before the blip and got to be with them once more, it is a little sad to know that she never got to create one of her own, instead sacrificing herself for the greater good saving all other families instead.